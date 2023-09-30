Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $207.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.18 and its 200 day moving average is $214.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.