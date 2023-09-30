Ballast Inc. Invests $220,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 840 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $250.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $794.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.93 and its 200-day moving average is $225.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,396,630. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

