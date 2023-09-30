Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,192 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

