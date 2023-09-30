Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 142.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 0.7 %

Booking stock opened at $3,083.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,090.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,802.20.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,194.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.