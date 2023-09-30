First Bancorp Inc ME Has $802,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Bancorp Inc ME cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 15.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,284,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,902,000 after acquiring an additional 172,491 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 42.0% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

PEP opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average of $184.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.