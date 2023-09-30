Elm Partners Management LLC Has $20.33 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 192.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,038 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $429.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $446.88 and a 200-day moving average of $430.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $331.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

