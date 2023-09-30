iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $429.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $446.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $331.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

