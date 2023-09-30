Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Lessened by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,996 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $33.18 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $187.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

