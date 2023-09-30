217 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $908.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.02 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $936.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $917.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $971.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

