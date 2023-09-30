954 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,630 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $250.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $794.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.60.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

