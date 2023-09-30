Round Rock Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $73.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.60.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

