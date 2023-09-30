Bailard Inc. Has $55.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 827,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.0% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $55,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

