Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,351 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

