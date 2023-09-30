Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 212,368 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.9% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $110,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $358.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

