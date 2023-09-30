Naviter Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.16.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.20. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.77 and a 52 week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

