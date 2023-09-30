iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $64.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12. The company has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

