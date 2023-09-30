Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $234.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.58. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.