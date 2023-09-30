Advocate Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 52,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 71.9% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,903,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,668. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $72.01.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

