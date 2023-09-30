Advocate Group LLC Buys 244 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,435,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.22. 4,079,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

