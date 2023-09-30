iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after acquiring an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

IEI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,340. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

