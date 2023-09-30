Advocate Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,034 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,076,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $54.64. 3,125,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,323. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.07%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

