Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 167,763 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 516.1% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. 1,344,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,984. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

