Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 13,268 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Greenspring Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,268 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

TIP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.72. 5,679,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,120. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.09 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

