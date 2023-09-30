Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,860,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 581,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 335,665 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,410. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

