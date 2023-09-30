Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 29,942 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,942 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $48.10. 9,702,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,552. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.