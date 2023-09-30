iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Lessened by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,355 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $110.47 during trading hours on Friday. 5,282,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,188. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4606 per share. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

