HF Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

T traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 29,640,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,536,836. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

