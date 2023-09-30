True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $29.06 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $29,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.62. 1,317,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,827. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.