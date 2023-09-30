iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,611,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,802,000 after acquiring an additional 587,696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,721,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,779,000 after buying an additional 32,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,158,000 after buying an additional 635,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,374.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,720,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after buying an additional 1,603,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.80. 528,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,770. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.