Bensler LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Bensler LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 2.5% of Bensler LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bensler LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 296,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,165. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.29.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.