Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,656,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,823 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 16.3% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $95,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 543.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 39,072 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 496,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,474,000 after buying an additional 29,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 268,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVDE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.65. 251,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,588. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $59.83.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

