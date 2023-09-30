Bensler LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bensler LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,076,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,962. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.