Bensler LLC Grows Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bensler LLC grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Block Price Performance

SQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.26. 11,965,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,096,908. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $190,314.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,033,542.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $190,314.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,723 shares in the company, valued at $13,033,542.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,532 shares of company stock worth $2,068,446. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

