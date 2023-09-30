Bensler LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bensler LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 103.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,604 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. 4,396,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,573. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

