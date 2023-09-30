Bensler LLC Cuts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bensler LLC decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.08. 2,316,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,708. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WPC shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.