The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Cut by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.59, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,058 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

