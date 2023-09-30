First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Position Reduced by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Bensler LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bensler LLC owned about 0.99% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $14,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,605,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,698,000 after buying an additional 311,648 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,669 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,982,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,996,000 after purchasing an additional 802,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,332 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,325,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,091,000 after purchasing an additional 71,536 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,664. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

