Crew Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.1% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after buying an additional 8,197,855 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.78. 7,650,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,489. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.