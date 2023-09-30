Crew Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ISRG traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.29. 1,294,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,234. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

