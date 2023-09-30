Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 766 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,607,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,857. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

