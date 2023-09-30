1,972 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after acquiring an additional 910,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.92. 1,199,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,095. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.16. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

