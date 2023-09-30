Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 5,592 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,270. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.25 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

