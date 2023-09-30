iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Acquired by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,419,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 142,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,149 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 59,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,706,000.

NYF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 90,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

