Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $960,174,000 after purchasing an additional 170,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $421,378,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $269,329,000 after purchasing an additional 125,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $93.30. 5,417,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,326. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.36 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average of $116.64.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,575.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,573. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

