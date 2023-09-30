Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 206 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after buying an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 72,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 197,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $48.93. 1,700,437 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

