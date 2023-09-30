iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $229,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.35. 1,630,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.01 and a 200 day moving average of $254.03. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.25 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

