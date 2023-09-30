Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 59.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 2,076.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of GTLS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.12. 282,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,907. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.07 and its 200-day moving average is $144.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

