Derbend Asset Management Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Derbend Asset Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.57.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,263. The company has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

