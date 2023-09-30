Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $4.89 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,150,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,440. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.03. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

