United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.57.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UPS opened at $155.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

